SpaceX's Starship Fails Test Flight Again

SpaceX's Starship failed its test flight this morning when the automated flight termination system triggered, and engineers lost contact with the craft about 10 minutes into its journey. This marks the company's second attempt at sending a Starship on a near-orbital trip, a 90-minute voyage that would have gone almost around the world. An initial test flight also failed in April, exploding four minutes after liftoff and flinging debris throughout the surrounding area.

As before, today's launch took place at SpaceX's Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. But this time, all of the 33 Raptor engines appeared to ignite properly, and the Starship's stage separation from the Super Heavy booster worked more or less as planned. The vehicle survived max q, or the point in its ascent when it's under the most pressure from the atmosphere and its own velocit





🏆 36. WIREDScience » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SpaceX says it could fly Starship on Friday, but it depends on one thingSpaceX says it could launch its Starship rocket on its second test flight as early as this Friday, but it depends on one important thing.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 36. / 55,44 Read more »

SpaceX Prepares for Second Test Flight of Starship MegarocketSpaceX is getting ready for the second test flight of its Starship megarocket, pending regulatory approvals. The upcoming flight follows the first test in April, and the megarocket is crucial for SpaceX's ambitious space missions.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 36. / 55,44 Read more »

FAA wraps up safety review of SpaceX's huge Starship vehicleMichael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, 'Out There,' was published on Nov. 13, 2018.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 36. / 55,44 Read more »

What’s Next for SpaceX’s Gigantic StarshipThe impressive Starship rocket is tantalizingly close to a second launch, but there's a final hurdle to clear after the debut flight ended in a fireball.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 36. / 55,44 Read more »

SpaceX's Starship Rocket Could Fly Again in the Coming WeeksFollowing a less-than-perfect inaugural launch, the company is gearing up for an imminent second test flight of its megarocket.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 36. / 55,44 Read more »

SpaceX slams regulatory ‘headwinds’ for holding up Starship, risking US dominance in spaceEditor&8217;s note: Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.

Source: accuweather - 🏆 36. / 55,44 Read more »