Christ Is King: The Strange Coalition-Building on the Right

When Candace Owens , the far-right political commentator, parted ways with conservative media company the Daily Wire in late March, the news unleashed something strange on the internet. Factions emerged to yell at each other about theology, censorship, and bigotry. Extremists chatted with establishment right-wingers in audio chatrooms on social media . Content creators wrote blog posts and produced YouTube videos with their take on one particular phrase: “ Christ Is King .

” That phrase gripped the right for days, leaving movement leaders struggling with layers of infighting that proved difficult to parse for all but the most egregiously online people. It was also, for those tracking the right’s strange coalition-building, a warning sign: The establishment conservatives’ pragmatic alliance with hateful white supremacist groups may finally be breaking under the awkwardness of having avowed antisemites in a pro-Israel movemen

Candace Owens Daily Wire Far-Right Conservative Internet Theology Censorship Bigotry Extremists Right-Wingers Social Media Christ Is King Infighting Coalition-Building White Supremacist Pro-Israel Movement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Slate / 🏆 716. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Jesus Christ is relief': Leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ encourage women to spread reliefThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Russell M. Nelson, along with the Relief Society presidency, spoke to the women of the church in a devotional Sunday night. The event marks the 182nd anniversary of the founding of the Relief Society.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

'Christ is King' controversy: Slogan, statement or subtle slur?The theological concept and truth 'Christ is King' is honored and proclaimed throughout the New Testament, and no group can hijack something with such rich theological significance to Christianity.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Martin Luther King III and Family Visit Memphis to Commemorate Dr. King's LegacyMartin Luther King III, his wife Arndrea Waters King and their daughter, Yolanda Renee King, made a rare visit to Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday to mark the 56th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination. They visited the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel, where Dr. King was shot and killed in 1968. The King family emphasized the importance of commemorating Dr. King's memory and legacy, especially in a time when history is being attacked.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

Dothan native Naomi Barber King, sister-in-law to Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., diesNaomi Ruth Barber King, a Dothan native, civil rights activist and sister-in-law to Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr., has died at the age of 92.

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »

Shirley's Regina King, Reina King & Terrence Howard Reflect On Lance Reddick's Kindness'It should be Lance sitting here...'

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

New MonsterVerse Film: King of the Monsters vs. King of the BeastsThe latest installment in the MonsterVerse sees the King of the Monsters and the King of the Beasts needing to take on a new threat. Directed by Adam Wingard, this film promises a silly, over-the-top kaiju battle. Kong and Godzilla are back, and the movie takes a direction where realism is thrown out the window.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »