Child Killed and Adults Hospitalized in Idaho Crash

One child was killed and two adults were hospitalized after a driver veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a semi-truck. The incident occurred on eastbound State Highway 50 in Twin Falls County. The driver of the Honda, a 39-year-old woman from Roseville, California, crossed the center line and collided with the Freightliner semi-truck. The woman and a male passenger were airlifted to a hospital, while the child, who was in a safety seat, succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

The semi-truck driver was not injured. The crash is currently under investigation

Idaho Crash Child Adults Hospitalization Oncoming Traffic Semi-Truck

