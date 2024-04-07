Magnitude 4.5 Earthquake Hits San Francisco Bay Area

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area on Thursday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake is along the Hayward fault line, which runs from San Jose to the San Pablo Bay.

Major earthquakes along the fault line, with the last one occurring 150 years ago. Scientists say that the next “Big One” could come any time. Residents around South Berkeley and North Oakland said they felt their homes shaking. No damage or injuries have been reported.

Earthquake San Francisco Bay Area Hayward Fault Line Magnitude 4.5

