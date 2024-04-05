Chicago's WBEZ cuts podcast unit due to financial challenges

Facing financial challenges , Chicago ’s WBEZ is axing its podcast unit. Three shows — Nerdette, When Magic Happens, and Making — have been cut, and offshoot music channel Vocalo will cease production on May 1st. Fourteen people have been laid off, including a handful of business roles at the Chicago Sun-Times, which was acquired by WBEZ ’s parent company, Chicago Public Media , in 2022.
Chicago Public Media CEO Matt Moog told staffers in a memo that the organization has suffered from a drop in sponsorship, advertising, and membership revenue. To deal with the shortfall, he says that leadership has decided “to focus our resources on producing accessible, trusted news programming that helps all Chicago area residents make informed decisions, participate in our diverse communities and make the most of our region. Importantly, we must reach our audiences where they are across multiple platforms.” In so many words, it’s the broadcast-to-podcast strateg
