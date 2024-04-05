Kia Reveals Future Plans for Electric and Hybrid Cars

Kia has just revealed its future plans for electric and hybrid cars, with at least 15 fully electric cars and six new hybrid models to be introduced by 2027. The plans include upcoming models like EV6 refresh, compact EV2 , and EV8 flagship sport sedan.

