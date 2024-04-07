Chicago Alderman Criticizes Granting Work Permits to Asylum Seekers

Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez expressed his concerns about giving work permits to asylum seekers in the United States. He argued that this practice only prolongs the inevitable outcome that most of them will be found ineligible to stay and will eventually have to self-deport. Lopez emphasized the distinction between asylum seekers , who are granted Social Security numbers and work permits , and undocumented individuals who have been waiting for a pathway to legal residency .

He criticized the prioritization of asylum seekers over those who have been patiently waiting for their status to be legitimized. Lopez mentioned that there are currently around 2,000 migrant asylum seekers in Chicago who have received work permits and Social Security numbers until their merit hearings. Host Stuart Varney questioned whether Lopez approves of this situation, considering that these individuals are still considered illegal immigrants until their court hearings

Chicago Alderman Work Permits Asylum Seekers Undocumented Individuals Legal Residency Deportation

