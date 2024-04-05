Celebrities' Influence in Elections Debated on Talk Show

Dismissed celebrity influence in elections, Sunny Hostin disagreed, claiming this election is different. “I do think we’re living in a time where we have someone running for president that is an existential threat to democracy, right? That is where we are at, someone who has been — has 88, you know, criminal charges, four indictments, someone that has vowed to be a dictator on the very first day he takes office,” Hostin said of former President.

"Now is the time if you have a platform, you must be active. You must speak out. That's how I feel, and I generally don't — I generally don't think that celebrities should be forced to be politically active. But right now, if you have a platform, you have an obligation." "I don't know that The Rock has a core constituency, it's not like Republicans or Democrats are waiting to hear what he said," co-host Alyssa Farrah Griffin disagreed. "The most important thing he can do is encourage those to get out and vote."

