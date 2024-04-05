CBS Reports' Biased Coverage of LGBTQ Community in 1980

In 1980, CBS Reports aired an episode titled 'Gay Power, Gay Politics' which was heavily biased and misled viewers. After public outrage, CBS issued a public apology , marking a turning point in media coverage of the LGBTQ community.

This event will screen the original broadcast and discuss its impact.

CBS Reports LGBTQ Community Biased Coverage Public Apology Media

