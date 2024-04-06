Cardi B's Response to Being Called 'Ghetto'

An influencer named Raymonte responded to claims that he's too 'ghetto' by using Cardi B as an example. He stated that Cardi B is 'very, very ghetto' and mentioned her association with the Bloods gang.

Raymonte expressed frustration that people can label Cardi B as ghetto and marketable, but not other Black individuals. Cardi B is known for standing up for herself when her name is unwarrantedly brought up.

Cardi B Ghetto Influencer Response Bloods Marketable

