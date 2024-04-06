Columnist David Brooks discusses Hamas strategy and Biden's pressure on Israel

Columnist David Brooks stated that Hamas ’ “chief strategy is to generate as many civilian deaths as they can to get world pressure to force Israel to desist.” But there’s “a growing callousness toward Palestinian lives in the Israel i population.” And he was glad to see President Joe Biden pressuring Israel .
Brooks said, “I think some sort of conditions on aid are — if Israel’s not going to provide the million to leave and into safe zones in the north, then we should do what we can to pressure them to do that, because it would be against Israel’s self-interest to do that, and it would certainly be against America’s interest. I was cheered by the readout on the Biden-Netanyahu call. I had feared that Netanyahu would want to run for re-election as running against the U.S., say, I’m the guy who can protect you from the pressure from those craven Americans. But he did not in the call, apparently. He accepted the conditions that President Biden laid before him
David Brooks Hamas Civilian Deaths Palestinian Lives Israel Joe Biden Aid Safe Zones Pressure Re-Election Netanyahu U.S.
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »
20 Palestinians Killed While Waiting for Aid: Hamas Blames Israel, Israel Blames ‘Palestinian Gunmen’See multiple perspectives from The Hill, Washington Times, and CNN (Online News) at AllSides.com.
Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: VanityFair - 🏆 391. / 55 Read more »