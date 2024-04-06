Candidates for District 1 Supervisor in November 2024 Election

This week, we added information on how long the candidates have lived in the district they are running to represent, and their endorsers. When you scroll to the bottom you will see a chart on the money raised and spent as of Dec. 31, 2023. The chart also indicates if money has been raised to specifically oppose one of the candidates — that is the case with the incumbent Connie Chan . Some $72,000 has been contributed, by donors bundled up by the political group GrowSF, to oust the progressive.

The next campaign finance reports will be out on July 31. Next Wednesday, April 10 at 1 p.m., I will be at One Richmond Community Market at 802 Clement St. Drop by and share your thoughts! Can’t make that meeting? I’ll be somewhere in the district every wee

Candidates District 1 Supervisor Election Residency Endorsers Campaign Finances Connie Chan Opposition Campaign Finance Reports

