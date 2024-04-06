Scientists Warn of Avian Influenza's Potential to Spread Among Humans

As avian influenza continues to spread among wild bird populations in the European Union (EU), scientists have described a wide range of factors that could drive the virus to spread efficiently among humans, thereby increasing its pandemic potential. 'New strains carrying potential mutations for mammalian adaptation' could occur, according to a report by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the European Food Safety Authority.

The analysis identified a threat of strains currently circulating outside Europe that could enter the EU and the wider European Economic Area (EEA). 'If avian A(H5N1) influenza viruses acquire the ability to spread efficiently among humans, large-scale transmission could occur due to the lack of immune defenses against H5 viruses in humans,' the report warned. However, despite many occurrences of human exposure to avian influenza since 2020, 'no symptomatic or productive infection in a human has been identified in the EU/EEA,' the scientists stated

