Californians buying up guns as Biden administration dumps thousands of migrants on streets

A sales associate arranges a display of guns at a firearms store in Burbank, Calif., June 23, 2022 **FILE**Residents of a California town near the Mexican border are buying guns for self-defense amid the surge of illegal immigrants released into the community, according to a new report., a gun shop in El Cajon, has reported a spike in gun sales amid the concerns about illegal immigration, the New York Post reports.

“I don’t think it’s just the people that are coming over to try to find work. I think we have a lot of hostile people that are coming over with ill will, ill intent that will potentially cause chaos,” said Keith Carnevale, who was shopping for guns for his entire family. The San Diego region, which includes El Cajon, just 25 miles from the border, has seen the release of about 125,000 migrants onto its streets since September., Cory Gautereaux, expressed the anxiety he said he and his customers feel about the impact on public safety and local resources.The increase in migrants moving to California follows heightened border security measures in Texas, including the deployment of razor wire and additional personnel.

By comparison, the Del Rio, Texas, border area saw a plunge in migrant apprehensions from 2,300 a day in December to 200 a day in early February.

California Guns Biden Administration Migrants Self-Defense

