California Dream for All: A Program to Assist Homebuyers

Many people in California consider buying a house a challenging task, and one of the biggest hurdles to homeownership is saving for a down payment . The program offers people assistance of up to 20% of the purchase price of a home, which can be used toward a down payment or closing costs .

California Dream for All is a shared equity program. When a buyer eventually sells their home, they will pay back the original loan, plus somewhere between 15-20% of any appreciation of the home's value.

