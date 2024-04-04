California Relaunches "Dream For All" Program with $250 Million Down Payment Assistance

California relaunched the "Dream For All" program on Wednesday offering $250 million down payment assistance for a home purchase. A new state lottery system to help prospective buyers purchase their first home went into effect on Wednesday. The program is now accepting applications online. Last year, the program ran out of money in just 11 days. To sign up for the lottery go to [website].

"The next round of the California Dream For All shared appreciation loan program will be focused on first-generation homebuyers and use a lottery system to ensure an equitable distribution of loans," read a statement from the department. "Interested homebuyers can get started working with an approved loan officer or approved lender now in preparation to submit applications in April for the lottery." As many know, buying a home for the first time can be a challenge and for many, the hardest part is getting the down payment

