California has become the first U.S. state to outlaw the use of four potentially harmful food and drink additives that have been linked to an array of diseases, including cancer, and are already banned in dozens of countries.
The California Food Safety Act prohibits the manufacturing, distribution and sale of food and beverages that contain brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate, propylparaben and red dye 3 Backers of the law say it doesn't mean popular products will suddenly disappear from store shelves, but rather that companies will have to tweak their recipes to be able to offer the same food and drink items with healthier ingredients."Californians will still be able to access and enjoy their favorite food products, with greater confidence in the safety of such products," said Gov.
The law won't be implemented until 2027, which Newsom says will give companies enough time to"revise their recipes to avoid these harmful chemicals" in their products.in 1990, after evidence showed it caused cancer in lab animals. But the government has yet to prohibit its use in food, and it's an ingredient in candies such as Brach's candy corn and Pez. headtopics.com
"This bill will not ban any foods or products — it simply will require food companies to make minor modifications to their recipes and switch to the safer alternative ingredients that they already use in Europe and so many other places around the globe," he added.
He added that a number of top brands — from Coke and Pepsi to Dunkin' Donuts and Panera — have voluntarily pulled the additives from their products.
