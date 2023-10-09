California Brings First-Time Lawsuit Against Anti-Abortion Movement’s 'Abortion Pill Reversal' Scheme - Ms. Magazine

“Those who are struggling with the complex decision to get an abortion deserve support and trustworthy guidance—not lies and misinformation,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta.
The lawsuit also charges RealOptions and Heartbeat International with engaging in a conspiracy to “falsely and illegally advertise APR as a valid and successful treatment option,” despite being fully aware of the lack of scientific certainty about“Those who are struggling with the complex decision to get an abortion deserve support and trustworthy guidance—not lies and misinformation,” Bonta said...
Heartbeat International and RealOptions took advantage of pregnant patients at a deeply vulnerable time in their lives, using false and misleading claims to lure them in and mislead them about a potentially risky procedure.in California. While fewer than 62 percent of California counties have an abortion clinic, nearly 80 percent have a crisis pregnancy center, according to a database compiled by.
Many CPCs cite a “case series” by Delgado and Mary Davenport, a California physician and current medical director of two RealOptions CPCs, as evidence of the safety and efficacy of APR, that claims “68 percent of pregnancies treated with oral progesterone were saved.” This “case series” has been roundlyUse of mifepristone in pregnant patients is approved by the U.S.
It also alleges that, "instead of offering vulnerable pregnant people accurate information, Defendants Heartbeat International, Inc. and RealOptions provide them with false and misleading statements" and "claim that there is a way to reverse the effects of mifepristone.