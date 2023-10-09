California Brings First-Time Lawsuit Against Anti-Abortion Movement’s 'Abortion Pill Reversal' Scheme - Ms. Magazine

“Those who are struggling with the complex decision to get an abortion deserve support and trustworthy guidance—not lies and misinformation,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

The lawsuit also charges RealOptions and Heartbeat International with engaging in a conspiracy to “falsely and illegally advertise APR as a valid and successful treatment option,” despite being fully aware of the lack of scientific certainty about“Those who are struggling with the complex decision to get an abortion deserve support and trustworthy guidance—not lies and misinformation,” Bonta said...

Heartbeat International and RealOptions took advantage of pregnant patients at a deeply vulnerable time in their lives, using false and misleading claims to lure them in and mislead them about a potentially risky procedure.in California. While fewer than 62 percent of California counties have an abortion clinic, nearly 80 percent have a crisis pregnancy center, according to a database compiled by. headtopics.com

Many CPCs cite a “case series” by Delgado and Mary Davenport, a California physician and current medical director of two RealOptions CPCs, as evidence of the safety and efficacy of APR, that claims “68 percent of pregnancies treated with oral progesterone were saved.” This “case series” has been roundlyUse of mifepristone in pregnant patients is approved by the U.S.

It also alleges that, “instead of offering vulnerable pregnant people accurate information, Defendants Heartbeat International, Inc. and RealOptions provide them with false and misleading statements” and “claim that there is a way to reverse the effects of mifepristone. headtopics.com

Read more:

MsMagazine »

Supreme Court could drop California's shield for doctors who mail abortion pillsCalifornia's new law protecting in-state doctors and pharmacists who prescribe and provide the abortion pill to out-of-state patients could be upended by the Supreme Court if the justices choose to review the Food and Drug Administration's approval of mifepristone.

Kawasaki brings out world's first strong hybrid motorcycleInteresting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

Newsom signs bill to make California first state in nation to ban 'toxic' food additivesGov. Gavin Newsom has signed the nation's first law banning four 'toxic' chemical food additives found in popular drinks, baked goods, candy and snacks.

First 2024 Tesla Cybertruck Reportedly Auctioned for $400,000, with First Deliveries Still ElusiveCaleb Miller began blogging about cars at 13 years old, and he realized his dream of writing for a car magazine after graduating from Carnegie Mellon University and joining the Car and Driver team. He loves quirky and obscure autos, aiming to one day own something bizarre like a Nissan S-Cargo, and is an avid motorsports fan.

Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta brings colorful displays to the New Mexico skyThe Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

Big Texas Comicon brings celebs, cosplayers & comic book connoisseurs to downtown San AntonioThe latest in news, weather and sports for San Antonio and Central and South Texas.