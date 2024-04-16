California Becomes Greenest State in America Despite Poor Air Quality

California overtook Vermont to earn the " Greenest State in America " title despite the Golden State leading the nation for the worst air quality .WalletHub crunched the numbers and calculated the greenest or most eco-friendly states, ranking them from first to 50th. California moved up two spots to take number one, while New York and Vermont fell a place each.West Virginia took the least green title, followed by Louisiana.

"Multi-family units also reduce community energy use per capita because everyone's AC has to balance heat coming through 1 or 2 outside walls rather than 4 walls and a roof and floor of a house. Urban rezoning strategies are needed to permit higher-density construction."The Empire State also tied for fifth for best soil quality . It also scored well for low carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide emissions per capita.

