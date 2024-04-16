Disney Tightens Restrictions on Fraudulent Disability Claims at Parks

The Walt Disney Company is tightening its restrictions and heightening scrutiny of individuals claiming disabilities at their parks due to a surge of fraudulent claims seeking to exploit the service.The company announced Tuesday that guests found to have made false statements in order to obtain Disability Access Services will be permanently banned from its parks.

"Now, the Disneyland and Walt Disney Resort websites state, "DAS is intended to accommodate a small percentage of Guests who, due to a developmental disability like autism or similar, are unable to wait in a conventional queue for an extended period or time."The new changes will go into effect on May 20 at Walt Disney World in Florida and June 18 at Disneyland in California, the company said. The existing "DAS" procedure will continue until then.

