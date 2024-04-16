Caitlin Clark Selected First Overall in WNBA Draft

Iowa's Caitlin Clark , left, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, right, after being selected first overall by the Indiana Fever during the first round of the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 15, 2024, in New York. The former Iowa star became a household name among basketball fans during her record-breaking college career , and she will now try and help revive the Indiana franchise along with last season's No. 1 pick, Aliyah Boston.

The intrigue really began with the second selection, which was held by the Los Angeles Sparks along with the No. 4 pick. Stanford's Cameron Brink, Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson and South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso have all been in the discussion to become the second player off the board. Chicago had the third pick before the Sparks were to be back on the clock.

Caitlin Clark WNBA Draft Indiana Fever Basketball College Career

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



13WHAM / 🏆 256. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Caitlin Clark Selected as No. 1 Pick in WNBA Draft by Indiana FeverCaitlin Clark, former Iowa star, fulfills her dream of being chosen as the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever. She aims to revive the Indiana franchise alongside last season's No. 1 pick, Aliyah Boston.

Source: CBS8 - 🏆 335. / 59 Read more »

Caitlin Clark taken No. 1 in the WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever, as expectedCaitlin Clark has been selected with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Caitlin Clark taken No. 1 in the WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever, as expectedCaitlin Clark selected with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever after record-setting college career.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Indiana Fever selects Caitlin Clark as No. 1 overall pick in WNBA DraftThe Indiana Fever selects Caitlin Clark as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. The Dallas Wings also bolster their backcourt by selecting Jacy Sheldon and Carla Leite.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

Caitlin Clark taken No. 1 in the WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever, as expectedIndiana Fever GM Lin Dunn spoke with the media moments after selecting Caitlin Clark with the first pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »

Caitlin Clark Selected as No. 1 Pick in WNBA Draft by Indiana FeverCaitlin Clark, former Iowa star, fulfills her dream of being chosen as the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever. She expresses her excitement and determination to contribute to the team's success.

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »