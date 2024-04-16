Indiana Fever selects Caitlin Clark as No. 1 overall pick in WNBA Draft

As expected, Iowa star Caitlin Clark went No. 1 overall to the Indiana Fever , but the Wings still bolstered their backcourt, as many analysts suggested they might. Jacy Sheldon runs down the court during a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament against Maine.added two new members to its roster during the WNBA Draft on Monday night as they look to duplicate that success in 2024.With the No.
Whenever they join the team, the new additions -- two of 12 players picked in the draft's opening round -- will join a talented roster already featuring. So, too, did center Kalani Brown, who helped provide the Wings with a real paint presence after joining the roster ahead of the 2023 campaign. The Wings' 2024 season -- and second year under Head Coach Latricia Trammel -- is just a month away. The team's season gets going exactly one night from Monday night's WNBA Draft as the Wings welcome the Chicago Sky to Arlington's College Park Center on Wednesday, May 15.
Some legends will also be watching on the team as it looks to build upon the foundation it has put into place in recent years. Last week, the team revealed that women's basketball icons Sheryl Swoopes and Nancy Lieberman -- both inductees into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame -- will serve as analysts for the team's local broadcasts on Bally Sports Southwest in 2024.The Dallas Wings' 2024 regular season schedule has been released. See who the team is playing when.
Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark WNBA Draft Dallas Wings Jacy Sheldon Carla Leite
