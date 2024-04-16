Caitlin Clark Selected First Overall in 2024 WNBA Draft

Caitlin Clark , the all-time leading scorer in both men’s and women’s college basketball , has been selected first overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft. There was never a doubt that Clark, the Iowa Hawkeyes star for the past four seasons, would be first off the draft board in this highly talented class. Now, the Fever have Clark and the 2023 first overall pick, center Aliyah Boston , leading the way.

Clark finished her career with a total of 3,951 points, including 548 three-pointers made on 1,452 attempts for a 37.7% mark from beyond the arc. It may not have been the way Clark wanted to end her college career, especially after losing the national title game to LSU the season prior, but her contributions to women’s basketball over the past two seasons have been impossible to ignore. The national title game drew 18.

