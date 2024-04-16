2024 WNBA Draft: Caitlin Clark selected as first overall pick

The highly anticipated 2024 WNBA draft is finally here. Like many fans, players will anxiously await to hear their name called on Monday night at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.
But after that, the mystery starts. And what the Los Angeles Sparks do with the Nos. 2 and 4 picks could shape the rest of the draft. With some of women's college basketball players being newcomers, the league is anticipating bigger turnouts than ever before. Here are six players to watch ahead of the WNBA draft.Iowa guard Caitlin Clark during the Final Four college basketball championship game against South Carolina in the women's NCAA Tournament, April 7, 2024, in Cleveland.Caitlin Clark is known for her jaw-dropping 3-pointers and record-breaking scoring.
Cardoso is expected to be the No. 3 overall draft pick for the Chicago Sky, according to ESPN. She will be featured in a documentary alongside Clark coming this May.Tennessee Lady Vols forward Rickea Jackson during the women's college basketball game against the Texas A&M Aggies, February 29, 2024, at Food City Center in Knoxville, TN.Though you don't hear the name often, 23-year-old Rickea Jackon's calm and poised demeanor on the court should not go unnoticed.
