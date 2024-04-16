2024 WNBA Draft: Caitlin Clark selected as first overall pick

The highly anticipated 2024 WNBA draft is finally here. Like many fans, players will anxiously await to hear their name called on Monday night at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.

But after that, the mystery starts. And what the Los Angeles Sparks do with the Nos. 2 and 4 picks could shape the rest of the draft. With some of women's college basketball players being newcomers, the league is anticipating bigger turnouts than ever before. Here are six players to watch ahead of the WNBA draft.Iowa guard Caitlin Clark during the Final Four college basketball championship game against South Carolina in the women's NCAA Tournament, April 7, 2024, in Cleveland.Caitlin Clark is known for her jaw-dropping 3-pointers and record-breaking scoring.

Cardoso is expected to be the No. 3 overall draft pick for the Chicago Sky, according to ESPN. She will be featured in a documentary alongside Clark coming this May.Tennessee Lady Vols forward Rickea Jackson during the women's college basketball game against the Texas A&M Aggies, February 29, 2024, at Food City Center in Knoxville, TN.Though you don't hear the name often, 23-year-old Rickea Jackon's calm and poised demeanor on the court should not go unnoticed.

2024 WNBA Draft Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Iowa Hawkeyes Brooklyn Academy Of Music

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc7newsbayarea / 🏆 529. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Caitlin Clark mania reaches WNBA before draft, 2024 seasonFrom sold out arenas to shattered records, Caitlin Clark is already shaking up the 2024 WNBA season.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

2024 WNBA Draft: How to watch Caitlin Clark, date, TV channelHere's everything you need to know about when and how to watch the 2024 WNBA Draft on April 15.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Iowa star Caitlin Clark makes surprise appearance on 'Saturday Night Live' ahead of 2024 WNBA DraftA day after announcing her intent to enter the WNBA draft - and likely be selected by the Indiana Fever - Caitlin Clark is a hot topic in Indianapolis.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »

Caitlin Clark makes surprise appearance on 'Saturday Night Live' ahead of 2024 WNBA Draft'Down to the Felt' filmmakers reveal exclusively to 10TV their starring cast as cameras roll on the locally-produced thriller.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

Fever Perfectly Hint at Selecting Caitlin Clark With No. 1 Pick Ahead of 2024 WNBA DraftThe Indiana Fever hinted on social media about selecting Caitlin Clark with the first pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

WNBA Draft 2024: Caitlin Clark leads the storylines but class is filled with talentThe WNBA Draft will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET to unveil the next crop of talent coming into the league. Caitlin Clark leads the pack, but who else is in the pool?

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »