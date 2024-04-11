Byzantine Origins of Silver in Europe’s 7th-Century Coinage Revealed

Research uncovers the Byzantine origins of silver in Europe ’s 7th-century coinage, later replaced by Francian silver from Melle, marking a pivotal shift in medieval economic and political frameworks. A selection of the Fitzwilliam Museum coins which were studied, including coins of Charlemagne and Offa. Credit: The Fitzwilliam Museum , University of Cambridgecentury, only to be overtaken by silver from a mine in Charlemagne’s Francia a century later, new tests reveal.

The findings could transform our understanding of Europe’s economic and political development. From 660 to 750 AD, Anglo-Saxon England experienced a significant revival of trade, marked by a substantial increase in silver coin usage, moving away from gold dependence. Approximately 7,000 of these silver ‘pennies’ have been documented, an impressive figure that matches the total recorded for the entire Anglo-Saxon era from the 5th century to 1066. For decades, experts have agonized over where the silver in these coins came from. Now a team of researchers from the Universities of Cambridge, Oxford, and Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam have solved that mystery by analysing the make-up of coins held by the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge.publishes their study today. Co-author Rory Naismith, Professor of Early Medieval English History at the University of Cambridge, said: “There has been speculation that the silver came from Melle in France, or from an unknown mine, or that it could have been melted down church silve

Byzantine Silver Europe 7Th-Century Coinage Medieval Economic Political Trade Fitzwilliam Museum

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SciTechDaily1 / 🏆 84. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bronze Age to Byzantine: Scientists Uncover 46 Archaeological Sites Thought To Be Lost to HistoryScience, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

Silver Sleuths Trace Ancient English Coins to Byzantine RootsNew technique allows historians to more closely examine medieval money’s chemical composition.

Source: DiscoverMag - 🏆 459. / 53 Read more »

Nearly Half of British Muslims Sympathise With Hamas, Only One in Four Admit October 7th AtrocitiesSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Today’s ‘Wordle’ #1023 Hints, Clues And Answer For Sunday, April 7thI write about TV shows like House Of The Dragon, The Witcher, The Rings Of Power, Stranger Things, Yellowjackets, Severance and many others. I also cover movies, video games, comic books and novels, largely in the fantasy, science-fiction, horror and superhero genres.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Capcom & Udon's Final Fight in The Daily LITG 7th of April 2024Capcom and Udon Studios announcing a Final Fight comic topped yesterday's traffic (again) at Bleeding Cool. Here you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »

A historical guide to name origins for Anchorage’s major roads: Part 1From Benson to Baxter to Boniface, here’s a look at how Anchorage’s major thoroughfares were named.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »