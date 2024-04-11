Rise in U.S. Imports from China Despite Supply Chain Challenges

The latest CPI inflation data showed a larger than expected rise led by services, but on the goods side of the economy, trade data is also showing a recent increase in U.S. imports from China .

Inbound cargo volume at the nation's major container ports is expected to top two million units monthly for the first time since last fall, a rise compounded by the Port of Baltimore closure, with the Port of Virginia in Norfolk seeing 'near pandemic level' of volume, and leading to pressure on supply chain prices. Imports coming to the U.S. from China are experiencing a notable increase, according to new trade and logistics data. The rise in import containers originating from China to the U.S. started after the reopening of manufacturing plants that closed during the Lunar New Year celebrations. According to the Global Port Tracker report released by the National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates, inbound cargo volume at the nation's major container ports is expected to top two million units by May for the first time since last fall, as imports grow despite new supply chain challenges. The first half of 2024 is expected to total 11.7 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), an increase of 11% from the same period last year. In 2023, imports were down from 2022 by almost 13%, totaling 22.3 million TEUs

