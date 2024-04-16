Business-Backed Progressives Criticize Iowa Republicans for Passing Anti-Immigration Law

Business-backed progressives are slamming Iowa ’s Republican politicians for passing a popular law that partly protects Americans from President Joe Biden’s vast migration inflow.

73% of Likely Iowa Voters believe the state should mandate that all employers use the federal electronic E-Verify system to help ensure that they hire only legal workers for U.S. jobs. Only 14% oppose mandating E-Verify, while another 10% are not sure … The survey of 925 Iowa Likely Voters was conducted on April 5-9, 2023 by Rasmussen Reports and NumbersUSA.

“A heavy-handed, ‘arrest and deport’ approach to immigration policy should be rejected in favor of something more flexible,” said Anthony Pahnke, the vice president of a business In January 2006, Ignacio Calderon reached his 10th anniversary at Tyson Foods in Perry … Calderon was 36 years old and married with four young children. Ten years of steady work and decent pay at the pork plant gave the Michoacán, Mexico, native a chance to put down roots in central Iowa. He bought a home in Perry and a car. And in another five years, he and his wife would welcome their fifth child.hit him hard.

Iowa Republican Politicians Anti-Immigration Law Immigrants' Rights Organizations Progressive Groups President Biden Migration Election Year

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Migration: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Protects Americans and Progressives ComplainSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Kansas State vs Iowa Predictions, Picks, and Odds: Wildcats Hang Tough in IowaMarch Madness picks, odds, and predictions for Kansas State Wildcats vs Iowa Hawkeyes. March Madness free picks and best bet analysis.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Iowa women's basketball team leaves a lasting impact on Iowa girl battling cancer14-year-old Bailey Lux has been battling cancer for two years, and the Iowa women's basketball team has been there for her every step of the way.

Source: KENS5 - 🏆 608. / 51 Read more »

Iowa and LSU handle business, setting up an epic rematch in the Elite EightIowa beat Colorado and LSU beat UCLA in region semifinals Saturday to set up a national championship game rematch Monday night in the Elite Eight.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 95. / 72 Read more »

4 Keys To Starting A Successful Health Coaching Business (That Nobody Tells You)Expert-backed secrets for taking your business from concept to reality.

Source: mindbodygreen - 🏆 296. / 63 Read more »

Doing business in China is growing tougher, more uncertain, European business group saysA report by a European business group says that uncertainty and “draconian regulations” have drastically raised risks for foreign businesses in China.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »