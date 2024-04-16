Rep. Jim Banks Introduces Legislation to Stop Taxpayer-Funded College Prep Programs for Illegal Aliens

Rep. Jim Banks is introducing legislation to stop President Joe Biden from offering taxpayer-funded college preparatory programs to illegal aliens. The programs are intended for low-income young Americans.

The legislation would prevent Biden’s Department of Education from expanding federal TRIO programs to illegal aliens. to align with the goals of the statute … limitations in the current regulation do not allow for TRIO programs to reach all students in the geographic areas for whom the programs were meant to serve.

