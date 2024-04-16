Brooklyn Nets Set to Hire Jordi Fernandez as Head Coach

' top head-coaching candidate on Monday, with the team prepared to make him their next hire, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing sources.

ESPN Sources: Jordi Fernandez has emerged as the Brooklyn Nets’ choice to become the franchise’s next coach, separating himself in a wide, month-long search that now has the Nets prepared to hire the Sacramento Kings’ top assistant.Brooklyn fired Jacque Vaughn in February after a 21-33 start to the season. The Nets started their rebuild last season after dealing away Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Fernandez has also been the head coach for the Canadian men's basketball team, which recently won bronze at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Brooklyn Nets Jordi Fernandez Head Coach Sacramento Kings NBA

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nets prepared to hire Kings' Jordi Fernandez as coachJordi Fernandez, the Kings' top assistant, has emerged as the Nets' choice to become the franchise's next head coach, sources told ESPN.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

New York Knicks beat Brooklyn Nets 105-93NEW YORK (AP) — Donte DiVincenzo scored 31 points, Miles McBride had 26 and New York beat Brooklyn 105-93 on Saturday.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

DiVincenzo scores 31 points as New York Knicks beat Brooklyn NetsDonte DiVincenzo scored 31 points, Miles McBride had 26 and the New York Knicks beat the Brooklyn Nets 105-93.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

Nets vs Knicks Odds, Picks, and Predictions Tonight: New York Stymies Brooklyn ScoringNBA odds, picks, and predictions for the Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks on March 23. NBA betting best bet and free pick analysis.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

EXCLUSIVE: The Brooklyn Nets’ Fashion Brand Berō Opens StorefrontThe Brooklyn Nets' fashion brand Berō is opening its first store at Barclays Center. See all the details on the fashion brand and store here.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers live stream: how to watch the NBA onlineThe Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers square off in the final game of the NBA regular season. Find out how to watch a live stream of the game.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »