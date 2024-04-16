China's Economy Grows Faster Than Expected in Q1

China 's economy in the first quarter grew faster than expected, official data released Tuesday by China 's National Bureau of Statistics showed.

Industrial output for March grew 4.5% year on year, missing expectations of 6%. Retail sales grew 3.1% year on year, lower than expectations of 4.6%. "With the Fed rate cut probability declining, I think the chance of rate cut by is also diminishing," he added.

China Economy Growth Q1 GDP Industrial Output Retail Sales

