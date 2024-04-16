Brazilian Police Investigate Boat Full of African Migrant Corpses

Brazil ian police investigating the grim discovery of a boat full of corpses say the dead were likely African migrants from Mali and Mauritania . Fishermen off Brazil 's northern coastal state of Pará found the boat adrift Saturday in the Atlantic ocean. Brazil 's Federal police said in a statement late Monday it had recovered nine dead in total.

Others have also been known jump into the ocean out desperation. An Associated Press investigation published last year revealed that in 2021, at least seven boats from northwest Africa had been found in the Caribbean and Brazil, all carrying dead bodies. A 500% spike in migration from the northwest coast of Africa to Spain this year has alarmed European authorities.

Brazil Boat Corpses African Migrants Mali Mauritania Pará Atlantic Ocean Federal Police West Africa Canary Islands Dangerous Route

