US auto safety agency opens investigation into Ford recall for gasoline leaks

File -A Ford Bronco is displayed at a Gus Machado Ford dealership on Jan. 23, 2023, in Hialeah, Fla. The U.S. government's auto safety agency has opened an investigation into a Ford recall for gasoline leaks from cracked fuel injectors that can cause engine fires , saying in documents that the remedy doesn't fix the leaks.
The recall covers nearly 43,000 Ford Bronco Sport SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years, and Escape SUVs from 2022. All have 1.5-liter engines. But the U.S. said Friday that Ford's fix lets fuel drain from a cylinder head hole to the ground below the vehicles. “The recall remedy does not include replacement of the cracked fuel injector,” the agency said.The company said in documents that it has reports of five under-hood fires and 14 warranty replacements of fuel injectors, but no reports of crashes or injuries.
The recall is an extension of a 2022 recall for the same problem, according to Ford. The repair has already been tested on vehicles involved in the previous recall, and Ford said it’s not aware of any problems.
US Auto Safety Agency Investigation Ford Recall Gasoline Leaks Cracked Fuel Injectors Engine Fires Adequacy Safety Consequences Remedy
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: autocar - 🏆 93. / 67 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »
Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »