Boulder County Terminates CEMEX's Right to Operate Cement Plant Due to Traffic Increase

Boulder County Community Planning & Permitting has terminated CEMEX 's right to operate its cement plant near Lyons due to a hazardous increase in traffic. The closure of the Dowe Flats Quarry in 2022 resulted in a 116% increase in traffic, prompting an investigation by the Colorado Department of Transportation. The investigation revealed that the plant saw a significant jump in average daily trips (ADTs) after the quarry's closure.

County officials determined that this increase in traffic was an improper expansion of the plant and posed a hazard. As a result, CDOT has prohibited left turns out of the CEMEX driveway onto State Highway 66

