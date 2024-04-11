Reporters Without Borders Representative Deported from Hong Kong

A representative of Reporters Without Borders was deported from Hong Kong upon arrival Wednesday, the advocacy group said, in what it called a “new decline” in press freedom in the Chinese territory. Aleksandra Bielakowska, an advocacy officer for Reporters Without Borders who is based in Taiwan, was detained for six hours at Hong Kong International Airport, the Paris-based group said in a statement.

She was questioned and her belongings were searched three times before she was deported without explanation. Reporters Without Borders said it was the first time any of its representatives had been denied entry or detained at the Hong Kong airport. “We are appalled by this unacceptable treatment of our colleague, who was simply trying to do her job,” said Rebecca Vincent, director of campaigns. The Hong Kong government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The expulsion comes weeks after Hong Kong enacted a local national security law known as Article 23, which builds on a broader national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020 and targets crimes including foreign interference. Hong Kong and Chinese officials say both laws were necessary to restore stability after anti-government protests that roiled the city for months in 2019 and sometimes turned violent

