Blizzard Warnings and High Winds Hit Alaska in April

Blowing snow, blizzard warnings and wind chills in the sub-zero range ... and it is April! That is the weather situation for the largest state in the U.S. despite having passed the Spring Equinox in March and now one-third of the way through April. High winds will blow snow through a large portion of western and northern Alaska through Thursday, and in some areas, through early Friday. Winds will gust 50 to 70 mph.

The higher of the Dalton Highway summits will also see lowered visibility with wind gusts 45 to 65 mph and snowfall of 3 to 5 inches. In Southcentral, winter weather will arrive Thursday with a rain-snow mix along the coasts and snow in higher elevations and the northern Susitna Valley. A winter weather advisory for 8 to 11 inches of snow goes into effect for Broad Pass Thursday. Winds will also be picking up over the state as the front moves east. Winds were strong across the Aleutians and western coastal areas. Adak recorded a wind gust up to 64 mph.Hit-and-run leaves Anchorage bicyclist with possible life-threatening injuries Mother of student police say seen in viral video being assaulted testifies in front of ASD board over bullying policiesStrong storm moves into Western Alaska, with high winds and heavy sno

Alaska Blizzard Warnings High Winds Snowfall Spring Equinox Travel Disruptions

