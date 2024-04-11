Alaska Senate Majority Holds Press Conference on Budget

As the Senate held the press conference on April 10, the House was working on various budget items in a floor session.Updated: 4 hours ago FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Nearly three months into the current legislative session, the Alaska Senate Majority held aThe House is currently working to create a draft of their budget, which will be submitted to the Senate. The Senate Finance Committee then makes their own changes and sends it to the full Senate for a vote.

Once the Senate has its own approved version of the budget, they send it back to the House for concurrence. If the House does not concur with this version, the two bodies appoint a Conference Committee to meet, negotiate and develop a combined budget that meets with each group’s approval. According to Republican Senator Bert Stedman, “We need to look at our overall spending plan with the operating budget and the capital budget combined. We have no intention of running a deficit, and what I mean by that is we want to have our budget bookmarked, or bookended within the revenue expectations of the spring revenue forecast for ‘24 and ‘25.” The state’s budget contains both a capital and operating budget as well as other supplements and appropriations. The capital budget includes deferred maintenance, infrastructure, construction projects and other funding for plans beyond the next year. According to Republican Bert Stedman, the current capital budget the Senate and House are working on is around $550 millio

Alaska Senate Majority Press Conference Budget House Draft Senate Finance Committee Capital Budget Operating Budget Revenue Forecast

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KTVF11 / 🏆 267. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New education bill will need to come from the Alaska House, say Senate majority membersAcross the House and Senate, legislators say education is a priority. But there’s not a clear plan to pass a new school funding bill.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Sanders Holds Senate Hearing With Labor Leaders After 'Historic Union Victories'Brett Wilkins is a staff writer for Common Dreams.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »

AK Senate Education Committee holds emergency meeting on federal funding non-complianceHearing from an expert in federal policy, the committee tried to get at the heart of how the state became non-compliant with federal policy, and what they can do about it.

Source: KTVF11 - 🏆 267. / 63 Read more »

Rural internet bill approved by Alaska Senate; Gov. Dunleavy plans to sign itHB 193 overwhelmingly passed the Legislature on Monday. It would allow eligible rural schools to increase their download speeds to 100 mbps.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Alaska House votes to make church vandalism a felony; bill goes to SenateThe House voted 35-5 to approve House Bill 238, from Rep. Andy Josephson, D-Anchorage, sending the bill to the Senate for further debate.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Murkowski’s new chief of staff knows the Senate and rural AlaskaGarrett Boyle previously worked as deputy chief of staff, legislative director and chief counsel in Murkowski’s Washington, D.C. office.

Source: KTOOpubmedia - 🏆 439. / 53 Read more »