Alaska Senate Majority Holds Press Conference on Budget

As the Senate held the press conference on April 10, the House was working on various budget items in a floor session.Updated: 4 hours ago FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Nearly three months into the current legislative session, the Alaska Senate Majority held aThe House is currently working to create a draft of their budget, which will be submitted to the Senate. The Senate Finance Committee then makes their own changes and sends it to the full Senate for a vote.
Once the Senate has its own approved version of the budget, they send it back to the House for concurrence. If the House does not concur with this version, the two bodies appoint a Conference Committee to meet, negotiate and develop a combined budget that meets with each group’s approval. According to Republican Senator Bert Stedman, “We need to look at our overall spending plan with the operating budget and the capital budget combined. We have no intention of running a deficit, and what I mean by that is we want to have our budget bookmarked, or bookended within the revenue expectations of the spring revenue forecast for ‘24 and ‘25.” The state’s budget contains both a capital and operating budget as well as other supplements and appropriations. The capital budget includes deferred maintenance, infrastructure, construction projects and other funding for plans beyond the next year. According to Republican Bert Stedman, the current capital budget the Senate and House are working on is around $550 millio
