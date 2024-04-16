Blair Witch Project Production Designer Calls Out Lionsgate and Blumhouse for Lack of Communication

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Blair Witch Project production designer Ben Rock calls out Lionsgate and Blumhouse for their lack of communication with the original movie's creative team as they develop a reboot of the influential found-footage horror movie.
With the new Blair Witch reboot facing blacklash, Rock has now called out both studios for not speaking with the franchise's creators. Speaking to THR, Rock stated that given the reputation of subsequent Blair Witch movies, the original crew should have some involvement in the new movie. Check out Rock's response below:
It’s bittersweet, honestly. I do think that what has happened twice now was that the original creators were overlooked, and other people were brought in, all of whom were good. But neither one of the sequels connected with audiences the way they wanted it to connect. And so it might at least be worth talking to some of the original creators.
I understand that you can be too close to something, and maybe an outside perspective is helpful, but in aggregate, it didn’t work. They didn’t make the hit that they wanted to make. I’m hoping Blumhouse isn’t like, ‘Hey, let’s go reboot this without talking to anybody .’ But they haven’t talked to any of us.
I don't know how you outdo what we did. But I care about the franchise, so whoever does it, I hope they handle it with care.
