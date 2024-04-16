Blair Witch Project Production Designer Calls Out Lionsgate and Blumhouse for Lack of Communication

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Blair Witch Project production designer Ben Rock calls out Lionsgate and Blumhouse for their lack of communication with the original movie's creative team as they develop a reboot of the influential found-footage horror movie.

With the new Blair Witch reboot facing blacklash, Rock has now called out both studios for not speaking with the franchise's creators. Speaking to THR, Rock stated that given the reputation of subsequent Blair Witch movies, the original crew should have some involvement in the new movie. Check out Rock's response below:

It’s bittersweet, honestly. I do think that what has happened twice now was that the original creators were overlooked, and other people were brought in, all of whom were good. But neither one of the sequels connected with audiences the way they wanted it to connect. And so it might at least be worth talking to some of the original creators.

I understand that you can be too close to something, and maybe an outside perspective is helpful, but in aggregate, it didn’t work. They didn’t make the hit that they wanted to make. I’m hoping Blumhouse isn’t like, ‘Hey, let’s go reboot this without talking to anybody .’ But they haven’t talked to any of us.

I don’t know how you outdo what we did. But I care about the franchise, so whoever does it, I hope they handle it with care.Source: THRNot availableDirector Eduardo Sánchez , Daniel Myrick Release Date July 30, 1999 Studio Summit Entertainment Distributor Summit Entertainment Writers Daniel Myrick , Eduardo Sánchez Cast Joshua Leonard , Michael C.

Blair Witch Project Lionsgate Blumhouse Reboot Production Designer Lack Of Communication Original Crew Involvement

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



screenrant / 🏆 7. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Original Blair Witch Project Star Blasts New Movie From Lionsgate, BlumhouseJoshua Leonard isn't too happy with news of a Blair Witch reboot.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

The Blair Witch Project Remake in the Works From Lionsgate and BlumhouseLionsgate and Blumhouse are teaming up on a new remake of The Blair Witch Project.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Lionsgate and Blumhouse to Reimagine 'The Blair Witch Project'Lionsgate and Blumhouse have joined forces to produce a new version of the 1999 horror film 'The Blair Witch Project,' which was a major cultural phenomenon. The details of the upcoming movie, including the cast and plot, have not yet been revealed. It is also uncertain if the original stars or the film's creators will be involved.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

New The Blair Witch Movie Announced, Blumhouse to Revive Lionsgate Horror ClassicsThe Blair Witch Project is getting reimagined for a new age, with Lionsgate announcing that Blumhouse would be reimagining the original.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Lionsgate Is Bringing Back Blair Witch and Betting on MonopolyBlumhouse is working on the horror franchise—and Barbie's Margot Robbie is producing the game.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Blumhouse, Lionsgate Teaming Up For New Blair Witch FilmBlumhouse and Lionsgate are entering into a new partnership to reimagine classics from the Lionsgate film library. First up? The Blair Witch Project. The deal was announced this afternoon during the CinemaCon presentation from the studio. Jason Blum will produce alongside Roy Lee, who produced the last film in the series in 2016.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »