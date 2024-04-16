Los Angeles Sparks Select Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson in WNBA Draft

For the first time in franchise history, the Los Angeles Sparks were fortunate to have two of the top four picks in the WNBA draft, and the team chose Stanford center Cameron Brink at No. 2, then University of Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson at No. 4 on Monday evening at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Brink was selected Pac-12 player of the year after leading the nation in blocked shots while averaging 17.4 points and 11.9 rebounds.

2 rebounds a game, was an all-conference first team honoree and scored 33 points in her last game for the Volunteers. Caitlin Clark, who became the NCAA’s all-time scoring leader in March while leading Iowa to the national championship game, was selected No. 1 by the Indiana Fever, as expected. Indiana also had the top pick last year and chose Aliyah Boston from national title winner South Carolina.

Los Angeles Sparks WNBA Draft Cameron Brink Rickea Jackson Stanford University Of Tennessee Basketball

