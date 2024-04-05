Bitcoin Price Could Revisit $60,000 Before Returning to $73,777 Peak

Bitcoin price could revisit $60,000 before returning to the $73,777 peak as pre-halving dips are common. Ethereum price could reclaim $4,000 if BTC closes above $69,000. Ripple price could go as low as $0.5000 before XRP becomes attractive to buyers. Bitcoin ( BTC ) price continues to drive markets, with the effects of its show of strength and weakness being felt across the industry in kind.
As the market walks into the weekend, volatility is expected to increase as trading volumes reduce, which is characteristic of the weekend. According to analysts, the market could be due for a final shakeout before we continue on our next leg up. If there is any truth to this prediction, then three things stand: Pre-halving dips should not be a surprise if history is enough to go by. The recent meme coin mania inspired euphoria across the market, with the current correction making it seem like the bull market has been cancele
Bitcoin Price Revisit $60 000 $73 777 Peak Pre-Halving Dips Ethereum $4 000 BTC $69 000 Ripple $0.5000 XRP Buyers Market Volatility Trading Volumes Weekend Analysts Shakeout Meme Coin Mania Euphoria Correction Bull Market
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »
Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »
Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »
Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »
Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »
Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »