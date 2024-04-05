US Employers Add 303,000 Jobs in March, Exceeding Expectations

US employers added a surprisingly robust 303,000 jobs in March , exceeding economists' expectations. This strong job growth reflects the economy's ability to withstand high interest rates and consumer spending remains steady.

The unemployment rate also decreased to 3.8%.

