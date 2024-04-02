Biden Administration Unveils New Regulations for Freight Rail Safety

One year after the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment created an environmental disaster, the Biden administration unveiled new regulations intended to shore up freight rail safety. The new rule requiring two person crews on large trains closes a loophole that allowed railroads to keep operating one-person crews. But the rule stops short of the kind of rail safety innovations that the Biden administration and members of Congress had originally envisioned in response to East Palestine.

Making any major updates to rail safety will require congressional funding that the freight industry opposes.

