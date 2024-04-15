Biden Administration Meets Goal of 100,000 Taxpayers Using IRS's Direct File Software

A promotion for Direct File at the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, D.C., on April 5. The Biden administration marked the close of tax season Monday by announcing it had met a modest goal of getting at least 100,000 taxpayers to file through the Internal Revenue Service’s new tax software , Direct File — an alternative to commercial tax preparers.

Whether the software gets a second year, former IRS commissioner Mark Everson predicted, “depends 100 percent on who the treasury secretary is come January.” “The IRS would say … we didn’t set our sights real high. We tried to make this a controlled pilot program,” he said. “If the IRS can develop a user-friendly interface, then it has the possibility to become very popular” in the future.

Biden Administration Tax Season Direct File Tax Software IRS Tax Filing

