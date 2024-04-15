Suspect Arrested for Allegedly Punching 9-Year-Old Girl in New York City

A suspect has been arrested following a search after allegedly punching a 9-year-old girl in the face in New York City 's Grand Central Terminal . Jean Carlos Zarzuela, 30, is accused of assaulting the child at around 11:50 a.m. Saturday in the dining concourse, CBSNews New York reported. The girl was standing near her mother when Zarzuela is said to have walked up to them and punched the girl in the face for no apparent reason before running away.

Officers were looking for him and asked for the public's help in locating him before he was taken into custody Saturday night and charged with assault. NYC SUCKER-PUNCH VICTIM SPEAKS OUT AFTER HIT BREAKS JAW: ‘DON’T WANT THIS TO HAPPEN AGAIN’ Zarzuela was caught in police custody by a FOX 5 New York camera at the scene. Fox News Digital reached out to MTA police for more information.

Arrest Assault 9-Year-Old Girl Grand Central Terminal New York City

