The administration of leftist President Joe Biden did not move to renew expiring sanctions in Iran ’s drone and ballistic missile production at the United Nations in October, shortly after themassacre of an estimated 1,200 people in Israel and Saturday’s unprecedented direct missile assault by Iran on the country.

Iran has consistently violated the agreement since its 2015 signing, most recently expelling International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors in November. The IAEA has God willing, the cancer of the usurper Zionist regime will be eradicated at the hands of the Palestinian people and the Resistance forces throughout the region.through protocol in the United Nations to formally accuse Iran of violating the provisions of the nuclear deal.

The restoration of U.N. sanctions was not addressed in the statement, which focused on Iran’s reportedly providing of drones to Russia for use on the Ukrainian battlefield and its arming of terror proxies, rather than concerns that Iran could use its weapons itself. Similarly, expertsthat Iran would now be free to arm “Hamas, Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad, and the Houthis,” rather than focusing on Iran’s own ability to conduct attacks.

