Trump's Business Records Trial Criticized as Unfair by Legal Experts

Victoria Toensing and Joe diGenova told Newsmax on Monday that the business records trial now underway in New York City, the first of four criminal trials for Donald Trump , is an affront to American justice for being allowed to get this far."I think that Judge Merchan is going to make sure that an unfair jury is selected and that the president is convicted," said diGenova, a former U.S. Attorney. "I don't think Judge Merchan has any interest in selecting an impartial jury.

"I'm wearing black today because I'm in mourning for our legal system and our country for allowing this travesty, this illegal travesty to occur," said Toensing, a former senior Justice Department official.

Trump Business Records Trial Unfair American Justice Jury Selection Legal Experts

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NEWSMAX / 🏆 16. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Legal Expert: Credibility of New York Legal System at Stake as Trump Appeals $454 Million JudgmentLegal expert Jonathan Turley warns that the credibility of the New York legal system is on the line as former President Trump appeals the 'obscene' $454 million judgment in his civil fraud case. Trump has posted a $175 million bond to prevent asset seizure during the appeals process.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Federal judge denies Trump motion to dismiss classified records case based on Presidential Records ActThe federal judge presiding over former President Trump’s classified records case has denied his motion to dismiss the charges based on the Presidential Records Act.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Judge denies Trump's bid to use presidential immunity in business records caseThe judge presiding over Donald Trump's falsifying business records case shot down his bid to use presidential immunity as part of his defense, finding the former president waited too long to raise the issue.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Ipsos Poll: Majority Says Trump's Business Records Case 'Somewhat Serious'The New York criminal charges against Donald Trump for calling payments to a lawyer legal expenses are serious in the eyes of a firm majority of U.S. voters, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found ahead of the former president's business records trial starting next week.

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »

Trump Accused of Falsifying Business Records to Conceal Hush Money PaymentFormer U.S. President Donald Trump is accused in New York Supreme Court of falsifying business records as part of a scheme to conceal a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleges that Trump used a 'catch and kill' tactic to hide negative information about him from voters ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Trump Accused of Falsifying Business Records in New York Supreme CourtFormer President Trump is facing accusations in the New York Supreme Court of falsifying business records to conceal a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. The trial, originally scheduled for March 25, has been delayed until Monday to allow Trump's team to review recently acquired documents.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »