BetMGM Bonus Codes: Snag $200 or $1.5K Insurance in Kentucky, Other States for MNF

Conversely, the Giants’ defense has been subpar overall, ranking 30th in points allowed, conceding an average of 32.7 points per game. Their particular vulnerability lies in defending against the pass, evidenced by their 26th rank in yards allowed per pass attempt, contrasting with their 16th rank in yards allowed per rush attempt.

The Seahawks not only boast a superior overall team, but this matchup also aligns favorably with Seattle's strengths and the Giants' weaknesses.

Seattle doesn’t hesitate to rely on their passing game for the bulk of their production. Last year, they ranked 12th in passing yardage, averaging 231 yards per game. This season, they continue in a similar vein, currently sitting 13th with an average of 228 passing yards per game.

Conversely, the Giants’ defense has been subpar overall, ranking 30th in points allowed, conceding an average of 32.7 points per game. Their particular vulnerability lies in defending against the pass, evidenced by their 26th rank in yards allowed per pass attempt, contrasting with their 16th rank in yards allowed per rush attempt.

While Geno Smith’s season opened with a frustrating loss to the Rams, where he completed just 62% of his passes for 112 yards, Weeks 2 and 3 saw him shine, completing 55-of-77 pass attempts for 624 yards in wins over the Lions and Panthers. Consequently, even if you favor the Giants in this scenario, it’s worth considering Smith’s passing props.

Among these props, my preferred choice is the over 1.5 touchdown passes at -120. Although Smith has thrown for 2+ TDs in just one of three games this season, he has managed to connect for at least one TD in all three contests.

In the previous year, Smith threw for 2+ touchdowns in 13 out of 18 games, which includes a pair of TD passes in a playoff loss to San Francisco. While his prop lines for completions (21.5) and passing yards (250) may be slightly inflated, I find the value in his TD passes line to be particularly appealing.

