BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code: Get $1.5K Insurance for Buccaneers-Saints, any game

Must be 21+ to wager. KY only. New Customer Offer (If applicable). All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire in 7 days from issuance. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.The New Orleans Saints host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC South battle between two teams with 2-1 records.

New Orleans is favored by 3.5 points, but I like the Buccaneers to cover in this matchup. Derek Carr's status is up in the air and even if he does play, the Saints offense could still be shaky.

New Orleans is averaging just 17.6 points per game and that was with Carr starting. The former Raiders starting QB hasn’t been that effective and the Saints haven’t had any success on the ground, since Taysom Hill is their leading rusher with 91 yards.

New Orleans is averaging just 17.6 points per game and that was with Carr starting. The former Raiders starting QB hasn’t been that effective and the Saints haven’t had any success on the ground, since Taysom Hill is their leading rusher with 91 yards. Maybe Jameis Winston provides a spark if Carr doesn’t play, but it’s hard to imagine a good game from Winston if the running game isn’t going.

The Buccaneers have been a pleasant surprise with Baker Mayfield starting. Mayfield hasn’t been outstanding, but he’s done a good job moving the offense by completing 66.7% of his passes for 636 yards and four touchdowns. Tampa Bay’s defense has been solid as well, allowing 19.7 point per game, which is tied for 9th-best in the NFL.

