It’s the most wonderful time of the year? Pfft, more like the most expensive. Gifts, travel, decorations, parties, delicious meals… these all add up and can put a real dent in your wallet. That’s why we’re working hard to help you save in every way, from curating budget-friendly gift guides to offering deal-hunting tips. And now, below, we’re rounding up the best Black Friday deals under $100 — many of which are featured in our gift guides.
We found a range of discounted gadgets and goods that’ll make for great presents, from the Echo Pop and Fitbit Charge 6 to the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 and even a pair of AirPods. Yet there are also deals that’ll help you save on other expenses, like color-changing smart string lights for holiday parties and streaming services like Hulu. To make your life a little easier, we’ve highlighted the best deals under $100 below. And if you want to save money on gadgets of all prices, be sure to also check out our guide to the best Black Friday deal
