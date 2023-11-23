Media Entrepreneur and Music Promoter Roslynn Alba Cobarrubias Dies at 43

Roslynn Alba Cobarrubias, a media entrepreneur, radio DJ and music promoter who advocated for Filipino American artists and was instrumental in growing the MySpace Music platform, died Sunday evening, according to family members. Cobarrubias died in her hometown of Walnut, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office, which has yet to determine a cause of death pending further tests. She was 43.

'She was passionate and dedicated to the Filipino American community worldwide, and would spend both her personal and professional life celebrating and uplifting it wherever she could,' her family said in a statement shared with The Times. 'She played a pivotal role in collaborations between acclaimed international artists and rising Filipino talent, helping guide them into the music industry spotlight.' Cobarrubias was born March 12, 1980, at Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center in Los Angeles. While growing up in Walnut in the east San Gabriel Valley — a short drive from the music studios and venues of central L.A. — she developed a love for musi





latimes » / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

49ers great Ronnie Lott, music star Sheila E. introduce new music program“Music gave the Bay Area its soul,” Sheila E. says. “We’ve been through hard times before, and music is the one tool that brings people together to imagine a different futur…

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Country music superstar Chris Stapleton brings his ‘Roadshow’ to Blossom Music Center in 2024Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton will have guitar slinger Marcus King and songwriting couple The War and Treaty along for the ride.

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »

CSUSM music professor inducted into Steinway & Sons Music Teacher Hall of FameA Cal State San Marcos music professor has been inducted into the Steinway & Sons Music Teacher Hall of Fame.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

Music in medicine: How the Texas Medical Center orchestra is performing music...and a scientific experimentA pianist and neurosurgery professor is experimenting to see if music can be prescribed for a surgeon and patient during and after an operation for better results.

Source: KHOU - 🏆 330. / 59 Read more »

Amazon Music Free Trial: How to stream music for freeAmazon Music isn't free, but if you want to sign up and give it a listen without paying, here's everything you need to know about the Amazon Music free trial.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

CSUSM music prof inducted into Steinway & Sons Music Teacher Hall of FameChing-Ming Cheng is chair of the university’s music department and also an active performer and soloist

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »