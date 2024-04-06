Bernie Sanders Joins Hotel Workers in Los Angeles Picketing for Better Pay and Benefits

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders joined hospitality workers in downtown Los Angeles on Friday as they picketed outside one of the dozens of hotels that have yet to reach a contract deal with UNITE HERE Local 11, whose membership is demanding better pay, benefits, and job protections in one of the nation's most expensive cities. 'You are an inspiration, because of your courage, to millions of working people throughout this country,' Sanders (I-Vt.

) told the crowd of workers gathered outside Hotel Figueroa. 'You are working hard, you are what keeps these hotels going. You deserve decent wages, you deserve decent benefits, you deserve decent healthcare, you deserve decent schedules, you deserve decent pensions.' Since last summer, thousands of workers at more than 50 hotels in southern California have taken part in rolling strikes that have yielded record contract agreements—including significant wage increases and other victories—at 34 hotel

Bernie Sanders Hotel Workers Los Angeles Picketing Contract Deal Pay Benefits Job Protections

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



commondreams / 🏆 530. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Transcript: Sen. Bernie Sanders on 'Face the Nation,' March 10, 2024The following is a transcript of an interview with Sen. Bernie Sanders, Independent of Vermont, that aired on March 10, 2024.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Sen. Bernie Sanders: 'No more money to Netanyahu's war machine to kill Palestinian children'The long-time critic of Netanyahu is among a group of lawmakers who say Israel is violating the law by blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Bernie Sanders: ‘No More Money to Netanyahu’s War Machine to Kill Palestinian Children’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Senator Bernie Sanders: US Should Not Send Additional Aid to Israeli Prime Minister's 'War Machine'Senator Bernie Sanders criticizes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and calls for the United States to withhold additional aid. He expresses concern about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the potential starvation of children.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders endorses CTU organizer Graciela Guzmán in Illinois Senate raceU.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has endorsed CTU organizer Graciela Guzman for Illinois Senate in a district that covers the North and Northwest sides of Chicago.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Millions of Americans' Work Hours Would Change Under New PlanSenator Bernie Sanders gave the push for a four-day workweek a major victory.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »